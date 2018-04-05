Quentin Lake is ready to step out of his father's shadow at UCLA

Defensive back Keyon Riley, wearing the yellow jersey of a player limited because of injury, made one of the top plays of practice when he returned an interception for a touchdown. … Receiver Kyle Philips joined the group of players wearing yellow jerseys because of an undisclosed injury. … Offensive lineman Michael Alves and linebacker Lokeni Toailoa were full practice participants after being slowed because of injuries earlier this spring. … Dropped passes were a theme of practice among the wide receivers, tight ends and running backs. … Quarterback Matt Lynch served as the holder on field-goal attempts, a duty performed last season by punter Stefan Flintoft.