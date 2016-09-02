UCLA vs. Texas A&M: How they match up

NO. 16 UCLA vs. TEXAS A&M at Kyle Field, College Station, Texas. TV: Channel 2, 12:30 p.m. PDT

Most intriguing story line: It might seem like old times for UCLA fans watching the Texas A&M offense. Noel Mazzone will be calling the plays for the Aggies in his first season as the team’s offensive coordinator, meaning there will probably be quick drives that lead to touchdowns and others that result in three-and-outs. Meanwhile, the Bruins will roll out their new smash-mouth offense under first-year coordinator Kennedy Polamalu. The results could leave UCLA emboldened or feeling some early remorse about its new scheme.

UCLA pass offense vs. Texas A&M pass defense: Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen recently distributed jewelry to his offensive linemen as a preseason thank-you gesture. They will deserve gold medals if they can stave off defensive ends Myles Garrett and Daeshon Hall, who combined for 19 1/2 sacks last season. UCLA is flush with receivers but needs a few go-to guys. Candidates include the sizeable Eldridge Massington, the speedy Kenneth Walker III and the elusive Ishmael Adams. Tight end Nate Iese might have the best hands of the bunch. EDGE: Even.

UCLA run offense vs. Texas A&M run defense: An Aggies fan site showed a hydraulic press crushing a UCLA helmet on Twitter earlier this week. Texas A&M’s defensive line hopes it’s a metaphor for what it can do to Bruins running backs. Probably not. UCLA has three tailbacks with varying styles in Soso Jamabo, Bolu Olorunfunmi and Nate Starks. All have experience and will be vying to become the featured ballcarrier. Fullback Ainuu Taua also could be called upon in short-yardage situations and is hard to bring down at 294 pounds. EDGE: UCLA.

Texas A&M pass offense vs. UCLA pass defense: The Aggies feature some high-end talent in graduate transfer quarterback Trevor Knight and All-Southeastern Conference first-team receiver Christian Kirk. Receiver Josh Reynolds also finds a way to make big plays, averaging 17.8 yards per catch last season. The Bruins will counter with defensive end Takkarist McKinley, who has vowed to lead the nation in sacks, and a secondary that led the Pac-12 Conference in pass defense last season. EDGE: Even.

Texas A&M run offense vs. UCLA run defense: The Bruins made stopping the run a focus of their off-season after getting repeatedly trampled last season. Their first test comes against a relatively inexperienced backfield that includes freshman Trayveon Williams and Oklahoma transfer Keith Ford. James White, who rushed for 196 yards and averaged 3.6 yards per carry last season, is the leader among the returnees. UCLA defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes’ return from nearly a yearlong absence should make the Bruins far less pliant. EDGE: UCLA.

Special teams: Unlike UCLA, Texas A&M has some experience in its kicking game. But it’s not much. Shane Tripuka has punted twice in his career, averaging 44 yards. Bruins freshman J.J. Molson’s next kick will be his first. The same goes for punter Austin Kent. EDGE: Even.

Ben Bolch’s pick: Both teams possess gobs of talent but have underachieved in recent seasons, upping the stakes for a highly intriguing matchup. Coach Jim Mora is unbeaten in season openers at UCLA and has thrived in regular-season nonconference games, going 12-0. Those who expect the Bruins to wilt in the Texas heat and humidity should remember they spent part of training camp in San Bernardino, which could make the sauna-like conditions of Kyle Field feel like a day at the spa. UCLA 31, Texas A&M 27.

