UCLA women fall to No. 1 seed Mississippi State 89-73 in Elite Eight

UCLA came up achingly short of reaching the program's first Final Four on Sunday in the Kansas City regional final, but you can't fault the effort against top-seeded Mississippi State.
You might start by blaming Bulldogs senior guard Blair Schaefer, the daughter of coach Vic Schaefer.
She wasn't the Bulldogs' leading scorer, far from it with only nine points, but her timing was impeccable during the second half of an 89-73 victory, which clinched a second straight trip to the Final Four.
As usual, senior Victoria Vivians, who finished with a game-high 24 points, and 6-foot-7 junior Teaira McCowan, who scored 23 with a game- and career-high 21 rebounds, did most of the damage for the Southeastern Conference regular-season champions from Mississippi State.
But when the Bruins (27-8), who were playing in the program's second Elite Eight and first since 1999, threatened to make a game of it after trailing by 16 at halftime, it was Schaefer who often delivered the momentum-blunting dagger.
When third-seeded UCLA closed within 53-44 during the closing minutes of the third quarter, Schaefer clanged in a three-pointer off the heel of the rim to restore momentum to Mississippi State.
When senior Jordin Canada pulled the Bruins within six points at 69-63 early in the fourth quarter, another Schaefer three-pointer gave the Bulldogs (36-1) breathing room again.
The six-point margin proved to be an impenetrable barrier for UCLA, which trailed 42-26 at halftime after shooting 32% and getting beat 23-15 on the boards during the opening two quarters.
If it wasn't Schaefer thwarting the Bruins' comeback, it was Vivians getting to the bucket or the free-throw line or McCowan bulling her way to a layup.
The game remained in doubt at 79-73 when Canada — who closed her UCLA career with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals — made one of two free throws with 1:19 remaining.
But McCowan, who registered her 27th double-double of the season and was chosen as the regional's co-most outstanding player with Vivians, closed out the win by making six of seven free throws in the final minute as Mississippi State closed the game on a 10-0 run.
Canada and senior Monique Billings, who finished with 12 points and six rebounds, were chosen to the Kansas City Regional All-Tournament team for UCLA.
Junior Japreece Dean chipped in 16 points, including four three-pointers, and junior Kennedy Burke added 12 points in the loss.