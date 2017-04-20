Charles O'Bannon Jr. becomes USC's first McDonald's All-American since 2008

For the first time since 2008, a McDonald’s All-American has signed with USC. Charles O’Bannon Jr. filed his paperwork to join a three-man recruiting class, the school announced Thursday.
O’Bannon, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing from Las Vegas will make an already deep backcourt even more crowded. USC had already signed another wing, 6-7 Jordan Usher, along with a 6-foot-11 forward, Victor Uyaelunmo.
The move was not a surprise. O’Bannon had been committed since December.
But his initial announcement was more of a shock. His father, Charles O’Bannon, won a national championship at UCLA, where he played with his brother, Ed. But O’Bannon chose to attend the Bruins’ crosstown rival.
O’Bannon is the first McDonald’s All-American to sign with USC since DeMar DeRozan in 2008.
Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand