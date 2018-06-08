Former USC football player Jack Jones arrested on burglary charge in Santa Paula

Former USC cornerback Jack Jones was arrested early Friday morning by Santa Paula police on suspicion of commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime — both felonies.
He was booked into the Ventura County Jail and was being held on $20,000 bond, according to online records.
Jones, a five-star recruit out of Long Beach Poly, had a startling fall from grace at USC after a sophomore season in which he had four interceptions and appeared to be building momentum toward a NFL career.
Jones was dismissed by USC in May because of academic ineligibility. He told The Times earlier this week that he was told at the start of second semester that he had to improve his grades. USC held him out of spring practice so he could focus on staying eligible, but he failed to do so.
Jones told The Times he was planning to enroll in a junior college — either Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut or West Hills College in Lemoore — for the 2018-19 school year to try to become eligible for the 2019 season.
Asked if he intended to return to USC then, Jones said he was keeping an open mind.