Troll Tide: In tweet, victorious Lane Kiffin reminds USC that it fired him

Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin found a handful of USC players and coaches after Alabama’s 52-6 romp over USC on Saturday. He hugged them all.

He even hugged USC’s right tackle Zach Banner, who struggled to find anything positive to say about his former coach before the game.

Kiffin could afford to be magnanimous. He’d just helped Alabama dish out USC’s worst loss since the moon landing.

https://twitter.com/Lane_Kiffin/status/772496734740176896

By Sunday, though, he couldn’t help himself. He tweeted out a photo of his son, Knox, wearing an Alabama hat and posing with the game ball.

He also affixed a hashtag: #3:14AM-LAX.

Almost certainly not coincidentally, Kiffin was fired by USC at just about 3:14 a.m., at Los Angeles International Airport, in 2013 following a loss to Arizona State.

It does not appear he has forgotten.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Twitter: @zhelfand