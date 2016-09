Christian McCaffrey caught a 56-yard pass from Ryan Burns for a Stanford touchdown.

The scoring drive covered 80 yards in seven plays and took 4:04 off the clock.

USC has committed Adoree' Jackson to covering Francis Owusu. But which Trojan is responsible for covering McCaffrey? No one was even close to the Heisman Trophy candidate on the play.

Burns also completed a nine-yard pass to Dalton Schultz on the drive and scrambled for a first down in a third-and-short situation.

McCaffrey has rushed for 29 yards in six carries and has caught the one pass.

Burns has competed three of four passes for 63 yards and the touchdown.