Todd McNair's defamation lawsuit against the NCAA is finally going to trial. Here's what you need to know:

After an investigation that lasted more than four years, the NCAA's Committee on Infractions ruled in June 2010 that Bush, a former Trojans running back, and his family received illicit benefits from sports marketers. The committee handed down historic sanctions including a two-year bowl ban, the loss of 30 scholarships and four years of probation. It also found that McNair, USC's running backs coach from 2004 to 2010, engaged in unethical conduct. The NCAA issued a one-year "show-cause" order that essentially left him unemployable by USC or any other school. USC didn't renew his contract in 2010. McNair hasn't coached at the college or professional level since.