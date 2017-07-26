Reduced halftimes and limited commercials: Pac-12 experiment aims for shorter televised football games

The average length of a college football game last season was three hours and 24 minutes, or about the time it takes a commercial jet plane to fly from Los Angeles to Chicago. It was the longest average game time in college football history, and it concerned many of the sports leaders, including Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott.

On Wednesday, at Pac-12 media days in Hollywood, Scott announced the most significant effort to counter those times. The Pac-12 will launch a pilot program this season during select nonconference games that will experiment with game-shortening measures.

Among the biggest changes: fewer commercials. Scott said the games would cut several minutes’ worth of ad time. They’ll also feature halftimes shortened from 20 minutes to 15.

The changes to halftime procedures require approval of visiting teams, so the conference hasn’t announced which games will operate under the pilot program.

Scott said research from ESPN and the Pac-12 Networks found as much as 30% of viewers tuned out following the second half of games. Scott said he thinks that’s because of halftimes that last too long.

“You're at a risk of people tuning out with a long halftime,” Scott said.

The conference hopes its model will appeal to the rest of the country. Widespread adoption likely will require a demonstration that fewer commercials won’t hurt the bottom line. Scott said the conference has explored ways to use on-screen advertising — during game play — to offset lost revenue from traditional commercials.

“I don’t know if anyone watched the British Open this weekend on NBC,” Scott said. “You would have seen some new ways of some split screens instead of them breaking away from the action. So we’re going to be on the forefront of experimenting with some of those techniques to eliminate the amount of minutes you’ve got to go away from the game and stop the game.”

Could the championship come to Los Angeles?

The conference announced it has extended its agreement with Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara to host the Pac-12 championship game through 2019, with an option for the conference to extend one additional year.

That runs parallel to the timeline of two important stadium projects in the Pac-12 footprint: the Rams’ new stadium in Inglewood and the Raiders’ stadium in Las Vegas. Both are expected to open in 2020, and either could be an attractive option for the conference.

Quick hits

Scott announced that the conference will use a centralized replay command center based in San Francisco, a model with which the Pac-12 experimented last season. The center will assist in-stadium replay officials. The conference hopes it will make for more consistent calls.

