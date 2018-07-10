Steve Sarkisian won't fight on after former USC football coach loses dispute over firing

“I am disappointed in the decision, but we will respect it and move on,” Sarkisian, the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, said Monday in a statement. “Much gratitude to everyone who has shown their support and stood by me. The last two years have been trying, but I am in now a great place, healthy, happy and loving my job with the Falcons and have the support of my family and friends and that’s where my focus is and will remain.”