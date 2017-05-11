USC's Lynn Swann: Fans skeptical of Coliseum renovation may be 'fearful of change'

USC season-ticket holders unhappy with USC’s reseating plan for the Coliseum renovation may be “fearful of change,” athletic director Lynn Swann said on Thursday.

Swann reported that USC's plan, announced last week, "was really well received."

“Most importantly, people understand it,” he said in his monthly “State of Troy” blog post on USC’s athletics website. “Of course, there are a few folks fearful of change, but change is inevitable in any renovation and necessary in our situation.”

Several fans who contacted The Times said they were concerned about price increases and being forced to move to different seats.

The renovation plans call a tower with luxury boxes. Combined with wider aisles in some areas, it will shank the stadium's capacity by about 16,000 seats, which will require many longtime ticket holders to move.

And in some cases, they’ll have to pay more. One-third of the seats in the lower bowl will require a one-time donation of between $100 and $6,000, depending on seat location. That’s in addition to annual Trojan Athletic Fund memberships that range from $200 to $50,000.

USC officials have said the mandatory donations aren’t personal seat licenses. They can be paid off over four years and are tax-deductible. Officials expect the mandatory donations to raise about $24 million. The school has raised $225 million in cash and pledges for the project with a $270-million budget.

Swann said USC “will be sure to communicate with every one of our Trojan Athletic Fund members and season-ticket holders one-on-one to address their concerns as we believe that we have a suitable option for everyone.”

