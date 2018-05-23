USC gets another shot against Alabama in 2020 football opener

USC and Alabama will open the 2020 college football season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The Trojans and Crimson Tide will play in the Advocare Classic on Sept. 5 in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, it was announced Wednesday.
USC and Alabama played in the 2016 version of the game and the Trojans suffered a 52-6 defeat, their worst season-opening loss in history. USC failed to score a touchdown in a game for the first time since 1997.
Alabama has won five national championships in the last nine seasons, including 2017.
USC, which rebounded from that 2016 loss to go 10-3 and win the Rose Bowl, has not fared well at AT&T Stadium. The Trojans concluded last season there with a lackluster 24-7 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.