USC vs. Alabama: How they match up

USC vs. ALABAMA, at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas. TV: KABC (Channel 7) 5 p.m.

Most intriguing storyline: The visor returns, plopped atop the head of Lane Kiffin, who has picked himself off the tarmac to win a national championship as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. After being fired by USC, he appears to have won hard-to-please Alabama Coach Nick Saban’s trust and has even generated whispers of earning another major-program head coaching opportunity. USC coaches say this isn’t personal. Maybe not for them.

USC pass offense vs. Alabama pass defense: Can USC wean itself from the JuJu Smith-Schuster show? Last year, he was targeted for one of every three passes USC threw. It worked, to a point — he had 89 catches for 1,454 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Trojans need him to break big plays against cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but they could use a No. 2 option. Steven Mitchell looked like he might be it, but has been alternately brilliant and drop-prone during practice. New quarterback Max Browne won’t be protected by left tackle Chad Wheeler, who is coming off an injury and expected to play only sparingly. Chuma Edoga, making his first start at the position, could have his hands full with end Jonathan Allen. The Crimson Tide’s pass rush is fearsome. Outside linebacker Tim Williams hurried, hit or sacked the quarterback one of every three times he rushed last season, according to Pro Football Focus. EDGE: Alabama.

USC run offense vs. Alabama run defense: The Alabama squad has gradually acquired speed over bulk, but they are still a handful. They held Heisman Trophy candidate Leonard Fournette to 31 yards in 19 carries last season. The Trojans have options behind one of the nation’s best offensive lines. Ronald Jones is a big-play threat, and Justin Davis is a reliable every-down back. Both just missed 1,000-yard seasons in 2015. USC Coach Clay Helton has labored to build a team that can run against any team in any situation. Against run stoppers such as linebackers Reuben Foster and Ryan Anderson, here’s a chance to show the fruits. EDGE: USC.

Alabama pass offense vs. USC pass defense: Fans might find it hard to take their eyes off a delicious match-up on the edge: cornerback Adoree’ Jackson against receiver Calvin Ridley, arguably the best NFL receiver prospect not named JuJu. Jackson wants to be an elite cover cornerback. Here’s a chance to prove it. But the scariest threat might be tight end O.J. Howard, who torched Clemson for 208 yards and two touchdowns in last season’s national championship game. “He’s a receiver in a 6-6, 250 body,” USC safety Chris Hawkins said. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this.” An inexperienced quarterback, either Cooper Bateman or Blake Barnett, erodes Alabama edge here, but not by enough. EDGE: Alabama

Alabama run offense vs. USC run defense: The defensive line has been USC’s major concern for months. It’s young, inexperienced and lacking depth. The addition of Utah transfer Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, a disruptive run stopper, helps. But USC needs players such as Rasheem Green, Noah Jefferson and Malik Dorton to grow up fast, lest they get steamrolled by Alabama’s next big running back, Bo Scarbrough, and hulking lineman, Cam Robinson. EDGE: Alabama.

Special teams: If Saban is kept up at night by anything, it might be Jackson. He will return punts and kickoffs for special teams coach John Baxter, who is known for finding ways to get playmakers in space. For Alabama, Ridley is no slouch as a punt returner either. Alabama is solid in the kicking game — kicker Adam Griffith was good enough to consider leaving early for the NFL. USC kicker Matt Boermeester’s resume is four extra points long. EDGE: USC.

Zach Helfand’s pick: To win, USC needs to run the ball effectively against a very tough run defense, stop the run with a shaky defensive line, force multiple turnovers and break some big plays with Smith-Schuster on offense and Jackson on special teams, or with a defensive score. That’s too much that has to go right against a team that hammers any mistakes. Alabama 27, USC 17.

