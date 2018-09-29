USC at Arizona: A look at how the teams match up

USC inside linebacker Cameron Smith vs. Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate: If there’s one thing the USC defense should be able to count on, it’s sound linebacker play, particularly in the middle with Smith, their senior captain. Smith entered this season as a first-team All-American candidate, and a matchup with Tate, a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate, will provide him a prime opportunity to show what he can do. Thus far, Arizona has not been employing Tate in the running game, and it’s anybody’s guess whether that is a schematic change or because of his ankle injury. Smith’s challenge will be to still respect Tate’s running ability in the read-option game with running back J.J. Taylor even when Tate hasn’t chosen to keep the ball much this season. Smith will also have to keep an eye on Tate when the pocket breaks down. The Trojans have given opposing quarterbacks plenty of running lanes this season, which hurt them against Nevada Las Vegas and Texas. Smith had 15 tackles last week against Washington State and will have the chance to approach that number again Saturday.