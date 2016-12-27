Undefeated USC heads into conference play as, for a change, a target

Midway through the USC basketball team’s nonconference schedule, with the Trojans accumulating wins faster than anyone expected, Coach Andy Enfield was asked about the possibility of going undefeated.

His eyes bulged.

Undefeated … heading into conference play, it was clarified.

Enfield relaxed a little bit, but not completely.

The same disbelief showed a few weeks later, after USC defeated Cornell to improve to 11-0.

“Honestly, I have no idea how we’re 11-0,” Enfield said. “But we are.”

The Trojans’ undefeated start in nonconference play, which they completed last week with an overtime win over Wyoming, has exceeded the expectations of even the most bullish USC observers.

Enfield has approached the run with equal parts incredulity, optimism and caution.

USC, at 13-0, is one of six undefeated teams remaining the nation. The Trojans are good. But how good?

Pac-12 Conference play, which starts for USC with games at Oregon State on Wednesday and Oregon on Friday, may provide immediate answer. The Trojans were tested with a trip to Texas A&M and games in Los Angeles against Southern Methodist and Brigham Young — all competitive teams and NCAA tournament contenders but none deemed good enough to crack the top-25 polls.

USC’s early strength of schedule, ranked No. 251 by basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy, isn't particularly strong, but it isn't out of the range of many top programs. (UCLA's is No. 211.) It has been just strong enough to probe USC’s consistency, a test the Trojans have passed.

But other issues must be sorted out. The knee injury that Enfield expects to sideline Bennie Boatwright for about half of the conference schedule has put pressure on guards Jordan McLaughlin and Elijah Stewart to score. Is that sustainable each night?

USC fell into a pattern of slow starts. Was that boredom or something more?

“Our conference, we've got a couple tougher teams,” McLaughlin said the night USC edged Cornell after another sluggish start. “You don't always want to play catch up. Some nights you won't be able to.”

A few days later, after USC defeated Wyoming, Enfield noted that USC had trailed at different times in about half of its games.

“Down by double-digits. Down until the end. Down until the last couple minutes. Tonight we were down in overtime,” Enfield said. “And we found a way to win each game. So it says a lot about our young players. They live in the moment. They're not afraid of the moment."

Friday’s opponent, No. 21 Oregon, will be the toughest competition USC has seen. The Ducks represent an opportunity to gauge to program’s progress. When Enfield arrived, USC was happy to get any win. Four seasons in, USC expects to defeat mid-major and weaker power-conference opponents.

But USC’s fast start didn’t convince voters that it deserved a place among the nation’s best. USC was ranked No. 22 in the most recent Associated Press top 25, the only undefeated team not in the top 10.

McLaughlin said he wasn’t concerned with where the Trojans rank. He noted that USC’s record has probably drawn attention within the conference.

"Everybody's got a target on us,” he said. “Everybody wants to hand us the first loss."

Times staff writer Pedro Moura contributed to this report.

NEXT UP

USC VS. OREGON STATE

When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Where: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Ore.

On the air: TV: Pac-12 Networks; Radio 710.

Update: No. 22 USC (13-0) withstood the stiffest challenge to its undefeated record last week against Wyoming. Point guard Jordan McLaughlin made a layup with 4.5 seconds left in overtime to carry USC to a 94-92 victory. Heading into Pac-12 play, Elijah Stewart leads USC with 15.5 points per game (he also averages 5.5 rebounds). McLaughlin is the assists leader with 5.2 per game to go with 14.7 points. The conference schedule will be a step up in competition — but perhaps not the opener. The Beavers have limped to a 4-9 record without leading point scorer Tres Tinkle, who has missed the last seven games with a broken bone in his wrist. Tinkle averaged 20.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game before the injury. Without him, Stephen Thompson Jr. leads the Beavers with 14.1 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

—Zach Helfand

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand