Trojans return to the court on Saturday at Southern Methodist

No. 14 USC returns to play on Saturday night against Southern Methodist at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.

The Trojans (4-1) lost for the first time this season against Texas A&M on Sunday.

They were done in by their perimeter shooting. USC shot just 28% overall, its worst shooting performance since 2015.

Saturday’s game against SMU (6-2) will be a rematch of last season’s NCAA tournament game, which USC won 66-65 on Elijah Stewart’s three-pointer with 37 seconds left in the game.

USC also defeated SMU earlier that season 78-73 at the Galen Center.

SMU lost three starters from that team. This season, Shake Milton leads the Mustangs with 18.3 points a game.

The Mustangs defeated Arizona but lost to Northern Iowa and Western Kentucky.

Game time is 7 p.m. PST and will be broadcast on ESPNU. It can be head on 690 AM radio.