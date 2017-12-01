Sports USC

Trojans return to the court on Saturday at Southern Methodist

Zach Helfand
Contact Reporter

No. 14 USC returns to play on Saturday night against Southern Methodist at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.

The Trojans (4-1) lost for the first time this season against Texas A&M on Sunday.

They were done in by their perimeter shooting. USC shot just 28% overall, its worst shooting performance since 2015.

Saturday’s game against SMU (6-2) will be a rematch of last season’s NCAA tournament game, which USC won 66-65 on Elijah Stewart’s three-pointer with 37 seconds left in the game.

USC also defeated SMU earlier that season 78-73 at the Galen Center.

SMU lost three starters from that team. This season, Shake Milton leads the Mustangs with 18.3 points a game.

The Mustangs defeated Arizona but lost to Northern Iowa and Western Kentucky.

Game time is 7 p.m. PST and will be broadcast on ESPNU. It can be head on 690 AM radio.

