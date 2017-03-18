USC vs. Baylor: How the teams match up

A look at how the USC Trojans and Baylor Bears match up for a second-round game in the NCAA tournament:

WHO: No. 11 USC (26-9) vs. No. 3 Baylor (26-7).

WHAT: NCAA East Regional second round, Sunday, 4:45 p.m. PDT.

WHERE: BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla. TV: TruTV; Radio: 690.

UPDATE: USC Coach Andy Enfield has pulled the right levers in the tournament. In USC’s comeback win over Providence, a second-half switch from zone defense to man-to-man changed the game. Against Southern Methodist, Enfield went from man to zone and flummoxed SMU in the second half. Baylor presents a different challenge from the first two games, which featured big guards but no towering forwards. The Bears mostly shun the three-point line; they attempted just eight all game in the first round against New Mexico State. But, Enfield said, “They’re one of the best low-post scoring teams we’ve seen.” Baylor scored 50 points in the paint on Friday. The Trojans lead the nation in comeback wins, with 13. Earlier in the season, the Bears had earned a reputation as comeback artists. They trailed New Mexico State by two points at halftime on Friday before winning in a blowout, 91-73. “So I don’t know who wants to be up at halftime,” Baylor Coach Scott Drew said. “Maybe it’s better if you’re down.”

STARTERS

Baylor; Ht; Wt; PPG; P; USC; Ht; Wt; PPG

Manu Lecomte; 5-11; 175; 12.3; G; Jordan McLaughlin; 6-1; 180; 13.0

King McClure; 6-3; 215; 4.6; G; De’Anthony Melton; 6-4; 190; 8.4

Ishmail Wainright; 6-5; 235; 5.7; F/G; Elijah Stewart; 6-5; 190; 12.3

Johnathan Motley; 6-10; 230; 17.3; F; Bennie Boatwright; 6-10; 230; 15.1

Jo Lual-Acuil; 7-0; 220; 9.4 F; Chimezie Metu; 6-11; 225; 14.5

RESERVES

Al Freeman; 6-3; 200; 9.9; G; Jonah Mathews; 6-3; 185; 7.2

Jake Lindsey; 6-5; 200; 4.4; G; Shaqquan Aaron; 6-7; 190; 7.8

Terry Maston; 6-8; 230; 6.8; G/F; Nick Rakocevic; 6-11; 215; 5.2

