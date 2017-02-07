USC kicker Matt Boermeester has been suspended as USC investigates a 'code of conduct issue'

USC has suspended Rose Bowl star Matt Boermeester while the school investigates what it described as "a code of conduct issue,” an athletic department spokesman said Tuesday.
Boermeester, a junior from San Diego, made a 46-yard field goal as time expired to give the Trojans a 52-49, win over Penn State on Jan. 2.
“While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student will not be representing the university as a member of its athletic team,” USC spokesman Tim Tessalone said in a statement.
Tessalone said he could not specify the nature of the suspension, including whether it barred Boermeester from all team activities or only competition.
The statement said, “Student disciplinary records and proceedings regarding any matter of student conduct are confidential and protected by law.”
Boermeester culminated his first season as a USC starter by making three field goals in the Rose Bowl. He was 18 of 25 on field-goal tries during the season, and 53 of 54 on extra points for a team-high 107 points.
