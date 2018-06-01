Most USC season-ticket holders will have to pay more in a renovated Coliseum in 2019

General season-ticket holders will receive a mailing in the coming days that breaks down the seating map by financial commitment. The best seats in the 100 level of the south side and 100 and 200 levels of the north side require an annual donation of $3,000-$50,000 to the TAF and a Coliseum Restoration Gift of $500-$6,000. The second category of seats about even with the end zones in the 100 and 200 levels require a $200-$1,000 donation and a $100 gift.