USC advances to College Cup final with 1-0 win over Georgetown

Katie Johnson’s goal in the 60th minute Friday gave the USC women’s soccer team a 1-0 victory over Georgetown and put the Trojans in the College Cup final for the second time.

USC (18-4-2) will face West Virginia on Sunday at Avaya Stadium. The Mountaineers defeated North Carolina, 1-0, in the first semifinal.

“What a game,” USC Coach Keidane McAlpine said. “I’m super proud of this team. We were on the back foot for a large part of the first half. In the second half, we caught our breath and found a way to get in the game and find the goal that was necessary.”

The Trojans hung with the Hoyas in the early going as both teams settled into the match. USC goalkeeper Sammy Jo Prudhomme had to make a big save off a header in the 50th minute.

Ten minutes later, Leah Pruitt found Morgan Andrews, who delivered a pass in front of the goal to Johnson, who turned and buried the shot in the far corner

“To be honest, I don’t really remember much of the buildup,” Johnson said. “I just remember Leah passed out to Morgan and we made eye contact, she got the ball to me and I turned and shot it. It went by so quickly, I don’t really remember the details.”

The victory was the Trojans’ 16th shutout of the season and fifth of the postseason.