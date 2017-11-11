USC clinches Pac-12 South title with 38-24 victory at Colorado

The first move was busted on the USC sideline: A swing of the hips, a shimmy of the shoulders. The dancing spread from there. Ajene Harris shook. Jack Jones bopped. Rasheem Green swayed.

About eight minutes remained before halftime, and USC was dominating Colorado in an eventual 38-24 win in front of 49,337 at Folsom Field. The defense was battering the Buffaloes in its most physically dominant game of the season. (The dancing started, in fact, when the game was delayed to review a big hit by Matt Lopes, initially ruled as targeting but subsequently overturned.)

The Pac-12 South division crown would soon be USC’s. The public address put on the Ying Yang Twins’ “Get Low.” So the Trojans started the party early.

Perhaps a little too early. USC shut out Colorado in the first half but gave up 24 second-half points to keep the game interesting.

But in a week of upheaval in the top 10, No. 11 USC (9-2, 7-1 in the Pac-12) quietly survived, advanced and gave the dim embers of its playoff hopes just a bit of extra fuel.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, now fully recovered from a shaky start, was near flawless, completing 21 of 34 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a 24-yard rushing touchdown. It was his first game without a turnover this season.

Early in the season, he could not make throws down the sidelines with regularity, and defenses picked on the rare vulnerability. Darnold fixed the bug. He attacked Colorado to the outside with several perfectly executed throws. He gave USC its first points with a 10-yard fade to Michael Pittman Jr. in the second quarter, and then another score on a 18-yard slant to Deontay Burnett.

Colorado (5-5, 2-5) tried to steal points before halftime with a late drive. Instead, Harris intercepted a Steven Montez pass, tiptoed along the sideline and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown. He intercepted another pass in the fourth quarter to effectively seal the game.

Harris’ points, and two blocked field goals, gave the Trojans cushion to withstand a wacky second half. A smart Darnold scramble had given USC a 27-0 lead in the third quarter, but USC’s defense broke down on the very next play. No one covered Juwann Winfree, who caught a Montez pass and jogged to a 79-yard touchdown.

On the next USC possession four Colorado players penetrated USC’s punt protection. Nate Landman blocked it. Kyle Trego recovered and stumbled down to the one-yard line. Phillip Lindsay punched in the touchdown.

The scare ended when USC fed Ronald Jones II, who set up a USC field goal by rumbling 25 yards to inside Colorado’s 10-yard line. Colorado defender Evan Worthington was draped on Jones’ back for many of those yards. Jones undraped him and continued.

After a Colorado field goal, Jones scored from 20 yards on a cutback that left him with the entire left side of the field open.

Jones rushed for 142 yards in 25 carries. He has now rushed for a combined 552 yards with five touchdowns in the last three games. He has 1,224 rushing yards on the season.

