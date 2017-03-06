USC has issues to solve before it is championship caliber

USC finished last season as college football’s hottest team not named Clemson. The Trojans closed with a nine-game winning streak, minted a Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Sam Darnold and won a thrilling Rose Bowl game.

Coach Clay Helton’s grade for the 2016 campaign? Incomplete.

"The fact of the matter is we had a successful season last year,” Helton said on national signing day in February. “But at the end of the day, USC is about winning championships here. We finished third in the country. But our ultimate goal is to finish No. 1."

Championships, he added, mainly require two ingredients.

“Big men and defense,” he said.

Whether USC has enough of both to reach next season’s four-team national playoff will be the main subplot of spring practices, which begin Tuesday.

Here are a few of USC’s other big questions heading into the spring:

Who protects Darnold’s blindside?

(And his other side, too.)

Triple-threat Adoree’ Jackson and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster generated headlines with their early departures to the NFL, but USC’s losses with the biggest effect were its two senior tackles, Chad Wheeler and Zach Banner.

Those two, along with guard Damien Mama, who declared early for the NFL draft, combined for 110 starts on the line.

The only sure bet, barring injury, is that Viane Talamaivao will be at guard. USC should be set at center, too, though the personnel could shift. Nico Falah filled in seamlessly last year after Toa Lobendahn suffered a season-ending knee injury. Both players are back, and whoever doesn’t play center has the versatility to play elsewhere. Helton has said Lobendahn “could play several positions.”

Otherwise, USC has only questions. Chris Brown is the likely front runner to replace Mama after sharing time with him early last season, but he is relatively inexperienced.

Chuma Edoga was an occasional starter at tackle last season, but he was inconsistent. Clayton Johnston and Nathan Smith are also candidates for the open tackle positions, but they are unproven.

Is there an anchor on defense?

Last season’s most important defensive player was Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, who transferred from Utah and promptly set up residence in opposing backfields. He is out of eligibility.

His understudy at tackle was Josh Fatu, a junior college transfer. USC will monitor Fatu’s progression closely.

Even if Fatu doesn’t turn into another Tu’ikolovatu in the spring, there should at least be depth and competition.

The Trojans replenished the position with recruits such as Jay Tufele, Brandon Pili and Marlon Tuipulotu. Tuipulotu will get a head start after enrolling early.

At this time a year ago, Kenny Bigelow Jr. was the team’s top defensive tackle. Then he injured his knee during spring practice and missed the season. He is set to return.

USC makes its 33rd Rose Bowl appearance, facing Big Ten conference winner Penn State.

Can the receivers find their mojo without JuJu?

Darnold’s tendency to diversify his passing targets lessens the sting of losing Smith-Schuster to the draft. But the departure still hurts.

Smith-Schuster’s last reception at USC — a crucial, acrobatic over-the-shoulder catch along the sideline in tight coverage late in the Rose Bowl — showed why. Few receivers are capable of such a play.

Is there another No. 1 receiver on the roster? Deontay Burnett showed potential from the slot position. In the Rose Bowl, he caught 13 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-tying score. But it was his only 100-yard performance of the season.

The Trojans loaded last year's recruiting class with talent at receiver. Only Michael Pittman Jr. saw regular time. USC will need redshirts such as Tyler Vaughns and Josh Imatorbhebhe to make strides.

Is cornerback ‘Biggie’ Marshall ready for big time?

Iman Marshall showed improved consistency after a penalty-riddled freshman campaign. In terms of touchdowns allowed, he outpaced the Trojans’ No. 1 cornerback, Jackson, who left early for the NFL draft.

But there was a major difference: Jackson usually drew the opposing team’s best receiver.

Marshall was considered perhaps the best cornerback in the nation when he committed out of Long Beach Poly. Proving he was worthy of that rating begins now.

Who will be Darnold’s understudy?

In the Rose Bowl, USC faced two unattractive choices should anything have befallen Darnold: Burn Matt Fink’s redshirt year or turn to Jalen Greene, who spent most of his time at receiver.

Darnold stayed healthy and Helton avoided the decision. He could face a similar problem this season.

USC returned to San Clemente, where Darnold went to high school, to pick up his high school replacement, Jack Sears. Sears, who enrolled early, could prove to be a better option than Fink. But USC may want to redshirt Sears, as it did Darnold. If Sears dazzles during the spring and fall camps, he may make that decision tougher.

At USC, the redshirt dilemma often solves itself. If a quarterback is an NFL-caliber talent, he often departs for the draft before four seasons of eligibility anyway. If he is not, the Trojans usually recruit quarterbacks ready to unseat him.

USC SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, March 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30, April 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13 and 15.

Tuesday and Thursday practices begin at 3:15 p.m. Saturday practices begin at 10 a.m.

All practices, except the Spring Game, are open to the public and will be held on campus at Howard Jones Field/Brian Kennedy Field. The Spring Game is April 15, noon, at the Coliseum. Tickets are $11.50.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand