USC receivers have a 'big' problem

USC coach Clay Helton said he would never forget the first time he saw Joseph Lewis IV play in person for Hawkins High. If he was lucky, Helton thought, he’d be getting a very nice receiver prospect. But he saw more.

“I was even more impressed with him defensively,” Helton said. “He reminded me of JuJu. It was like, oh my god, this guy can play wideout or safety if you wanted to.”

Lewis provides what USC’s receiving corps lacks: Star potential — the kind it lost when JuJu Smith-Schuster left for the NFL in the offseason — and a big, physical presence.

As USC’s offense adjusts after the reality check it received in Saturday’s scrimmage, freshmen such as Lewis and Randal Grimes could tempt.

Helton reviewed the scrimmage film, when the offense had only one drive out of eight that didn’t result in a three and out or a turnover, and the results were something short of catastrophic.

"It's never as bad as you thought or never as good as you thought,” Helton said.

Helton blamed the same culprit he did after the scrimmage: The playbook, he said, was bigger than a normal game week. That resulted in missed assignments and a toothless offense.

Overall, he said he came away happy with the offensive line. USC’s running backs are deep, talented and proven. Quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t play well in the scrimmage, but he is a star. That leaves on area of concern: the wideouts.

The Trojans lost experience and play-making ability with the departures of Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers. They also lost size. Smith-Schuster was 220 pounds, Rogers was 215.

Replacements USC has used on the first team include Jalen Greene (200 pounds), Steven Mitchell Jr. (195) and Tyler Vaughns (185). Slot receiver Deontay Burnett is 170 pounds.

Size doesn’t determine everything for a receiver. And USC has lots of speed at the position. But it was clear Saturday that bigger secondaries, like the Trojans’ own, could disrupt timing.

Helton said he was less worried about size than finding three effective players.

“I look at a guy like Deontay Burnett who might not be the biggest guy in the world, but he's so productive,” Helton said. “And we do things offensively and schematically to be able to get guys open, whether it's put them in motion, stack them, be able to get hands off of them.”

Yet, aside from Burnett, no receivers have become indispensable. Green and Vaughns have started a majority of the snaps, though their statuses are not locked.

There are bigger options available. Michael Pittman Jr. is 6-feet-4 and 215 pounds. However, his opportunities in practice have dwindled.

The freshmen have already added considerable bulk. Grimes is listed at 6-4, 205; Helton says he has added 10 pounds. Lewis is listed at 6-2, 205; Helton said he weighs 220 now, “a huge person,” he said.

Neither has cracked the first-team offense yet. But Helton said each could make an impact this season.

After a groin injury limited Lewis early in camp, he returned to make a tough catch in traffic for a touchdown in the scrimmage, against the second-team defense.

He lacks much time to prove his case. Helton is getting close to settling on a depth chart for USC’s first game.

"This is a really important week for us this Monday through Saturday to let kids show us one last time where they're at,” Helton said.

He added that he is open to changes throughout the season.

O-line OK

The offensive line must replace three starters from last season. Helton said the first signs on film left him optimistic, particularly on the interior of the line.

"We are extremely deep,” Helton said. “I love our one- and two-deep right now. And some people would be envious of the threes. Are they young? Yes. There's not many older guys up there, but at each position you could see guys that I think could start for a lot of people in this league.”

Quick hit

Tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe has shown signs of progress as he continues a running program to rehabilitate an injured hip flexor. Helton expects him back in about one week.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand