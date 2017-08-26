Daniel Imatorbhebhe nears return for USC's opener, but is a speedy rehabilitation wise?

USC tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe took a step forward this week in his return from a hip flexor injury, graduating from playing catch with coach Clay Helton to fully participating in practice.

“I think he'll be full speed come next week,” Helton said. “He's really feeling good right now."

Barring a setback, Imatorbhebhe should be available to play against Western Michigan next Saturday in the season opener.

The question for USC is: Should he?

Imatorbhebhe, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound sophomore, is one of USC’s most important offensive players. Other than Deontay Burnett, the Trojans’ receivers lack experience. Chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold has developed haltingly at times.

Imatorbhebhe has no such issues. His production was moderate as a freshman — 17 receptions for 250 yards and four touchdowns — but he was often USC’s third option at tight end. Imatorbhebhe became one of Darnold’s preferred targets when he saw the field, and as a converted receiver, he adds a much needed vertical threat.

And most relevantly, he also brings a crucial element for USC when it plays Stanford in Week 2. The Cardinal own perhaps the toughest secondary in the Pac-12 Conference, and the Trojans will need a tight end who can attack the middle of the field.

Is it worth risking him against Western Michigan? Helton indicated he won’t save Imatorbhebhe for Stanford, if the tight end can play earlier.

"I look at Western Michigan as an extremely dangerous team,” Helton said. “The more I study them, the more I study their personnel; defensively how many guys they've got returning back on the defense.

“Like I said, I'm going to every game like it's a playoff game. Every game, we treat like a championship game, so we want every able body that we can to help us win that game.”

Asked if there was concern that Imatorbhebhe’s injury could nag, Helton said "you always have that,” but he added that Imatorbhebhe “felt good; he felt more confident” after practicing this week.

Imatorbhebhe was given a day off on Thursday, when he received a cortisone shot. Helton said the rest was planned in advance, though he indicated Imatorbhebhe is not yet at full strength. Imatorbhebhe’s practices on Tuesday and Wednesday were important for “rubbing the rust off,” Helton said.

"I think he's getting close,” Helton said. “I don't think he's all the way there yet. But his 95% is faster than a lot of people's 100.”

With Imatorbhebhe out, USC has used junior Tyler Petite, who had 10 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns last season, and freshman Cary Angeline.

Darnold has a good rapport with both, Helton said, but if Imatorbhebhe is “able to go and help us, he’ll be out there.”

Quick hits

USC finished a simulated game week on Saturday with a brief situational practice. The team stayed at the team hotel, dressed in the locker room and performed typical pre-game stretching and warmups, then ran several non-contact plays. The team was on the field for about 30 minutes. … Helton expects guard Viane Talamaivao (ankle) to return next week.

