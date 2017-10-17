Sam Darnold confronts problem of 'unrealistic expectations' in second season, teammate says

By now, Sam Darnold understands the deal. When he stands outside USC’s locker room each week to face reporters, he can sense what people will be saying about him on the radio, the cable sports networks and the Internet all week.

This is no longer last season, when Darnold was the freshman savior who never had an off game. There have been games when he has struggled. There have been games when USC has struggled. And he knows some people will blame him.

When Darnold stood outside USC’s locker room Saturday after a win over Utah, he was smiling. He’d been credited with three fumbles, but he’d erased the pain of that with a furious second-half comeback. He’d also erased at least two weeks of stress and frustration.

"After the second half there was a lot of relief,” Darnold said. “Just knowing that we could find a rhythm. And that we were back to playing the ball that we're used to."

For the first time since Week 2 against Stanford, Darnold looked as he did a season ago. If USC is to defeat Notre Dame on Saturday, he understands that he will probably have to play that way for the entire game.

Many teammates say they haven’t detected a change in Darnold from last season’s heady run to this season of weighty expectations. But those who live with him have sensed how the responsibility has affected him.

"He does a really good job of hiding it,” said tight end Tyler Petite, one of Darnold’s roommates in an off-campus apartment. “But this is as his friend off the field, I think a lot of people put a ton of pressure on Sam. And I mean it's well deserved after the season that he had last year. But I think some people kind of have unrealistic expectations. And I don't think he'll tell you that.

“He's still a human being. He's still a 20-year-old guy that's playing football. I mean, it's gonna happen sometimes. He's gonna make mistakes. Our team's gonna make mistakes. But what shows really how good he is is how he responds to that.”

Those mistakes have had more mundane origins. He has committed too many turnovers. And often, defenses have corralled him in the pocket to prevent his creative playmaking when he scrambles.

Against Utah, he was more dynamic, escaping again to extend plays. Offensive coordinator Tee Martin said Darnold recognized heavy man-to-man coverage and exploited it with his legs.

"We need that,” Martin said. “We need people to have to account for him."

D-linemen deficiency

The Trojans practiced Tuesday with only one regular contributor at defensive tackle as they weather a wave of injuries and defections.

Brandon Pili, a freshman from Alaska who decided to forego his redshirt season and play in a game two weeks ago, is the only healthy, active regular at the position.

Josh Fatu, the starter, was in a multi-car accident, coach Clay Helton said Tuesday, and Fatu is day to day in USC’s concussion protocol.

And Kenny Bigelow Jr., a five-star recruit who had two knee surgeries while at USC, decided to end his playing career. Bigelow did not appear with USC last week against Utah, a week after Pili passed him on the depth chart in Pili’s first collegiate game. Bigelow was at practice but in a mentor role.

“His aspirations after football is to be a coach, so he's gonna mentor some young kids for us and be around this team in a different role,” Helton said.

Marlon Tuipulotu, a freshman who had been the primary backup, underwent season-ending surgery last week.

Run defense is a key in USC’s game Saturday against Notre Dame. Notre Dame ranks third in the country in yards per rush at 6.9. USC's defense ranks 65th at 4.12 yards per carry.

Porter Gustin is examined

Outside linebacker Porter Gustin underwent an MRI exam and a CT scan to examine his fractured big toe and torn biceps. Helton said the doctors would evaluate whether Gustin can play against Notre Dame.

“He wants to play so bad,” Helton said. “He's chomping at the bit, but obviously it's going to be a doctor's decision at the end of the day to see where the healing process is."

Gustin played against Texas three days after having two screws inserted into his toe. He lasted a half but was pulled after tearing his biceps and after a halftime X-ray showed the screws had shifted. He has sat out USC’s last four games.

Quick hits

Left tackle Toa Lobendahn was held from practice because of a pectoral sprain. … Running back Stephen Carr remained out because of a foot injury. … Right tackle Chuma Edoga returned from an ankle sprain.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand