Christian Rector's stellar play as backup could pose dilemma for Trojans defense

Christian Rector stood to the side of USC’s practice field earlier this week and spoke with assurance about his starting role.

“I think I've proven that I can play and produce,” Rector said. “So it’s really up to the coaches.”

Anyone who has watched Rector play for the last four weeks wouldn’t think Rector has anything to worry about. The linebacker-defensive-end hybrid has bloomed into one of USC’s best defenders in only four starts. He leads the Pac-12 Conference in sacks. The Associated Press named Rector to its midseason All-American second team. He was the only USC player to make the list.

He has played so well that an issue has begun to bubble under the surface for USC.

Rector, technically, is still a backup. His starting position belongs to Porter Gustin, a dynamic NFL prospect. Gustin, who has been out because of a fractured toe and a biceps tear, was examined this week by doctors but was not cleared. That merely delayed a decision for USC for at least another week.

When Gustin returns, how will USC get two of its best defenders on the field?

"We'll handle that problem when it happens,” defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast said. “We don't know when Porter is gonna come back. We're excited to get him back whenever he's healthy enough and ready to play. But we certainly are happy we have Christian.”

Rector and Gustin play the “predator” linebacker role in Pendergast’s 5-2 defense. The role is close to that of a defensive end in a traditional scheme. The players rush the pass on the overwhelming majority of plays.

Rector, at 6 feet 4 and 275 pounds, is naturally suited to the position and has been a disruptive force. He leads the teams in sacks (6.5), tackles for loss (eight), forced fumbles (two) and fumble recoveries (two).

His flexibility could help alleviate the playing-time jam but only to a point. Coach Clay Helton said Rector can also play defensive end or the “three-technique” defensive tackle in the 5-2 defense. Rector said there are scenarios when he and Gustin could play together.

“I think teams are in trouble once Porter comes back,” Rector said. “It's going to create a lot of mismatches for them, me lining up inside, or outside. We've got so many guys that can create pressure on a quarterback and stop the run.”

The problem is, USC’s current defensive end is Rasheem Green, another of the defense’s best players. And Rector is unlikely to be used as the “three-technique” when USC uses a nickel defense, as it is expected to do heavily in its final four game after Notre Dame.

So USC will face a dilemma. Gustin did nothing to lose his starting job. His only issue was an injury. But Rector has outplayed him.

“When Porter comes back, his first game may not be able to go in 80 plays,” Helton said. “So the ability for those two guys to roll in together will be helpful for our team.”

For this week, at least, USC will enjoy Rector’s production without the drama.

Martin faces critics

Tee Martin said he hears USC fans’ criticism of his performance as USC’s offensive coordinator, and he understands where it comes from.

“All my life, having to replace Peyton Manning and go and win a national championship and being in the SEC where it was tough, at a time where I played — everybody didn't like it,” Martin said. “And so I understand what comes with the territory. It's a blessing to actually have that problem."

Martin’s offense ranks 27th nationally in yards per play, at 6.4, but USC’s production has been uneven at times, and some fans have voiced displeasure.

Even under the best of circumstances, USC’s offensive coordinator position draws criticism like a light bulb draws flies. Martin said he agrees with some of the critiques — but only some.

“Fans that wanna win, you're gonna have the pressure,” Martin said. “But it is what it is man. I want to win, too. Some of it, I say man, you're right. Some of it I'm like you have no clue.”

Martini out

Notre Dame will be without starting linebacker Greer Martini on Saturday. Martini tore his meniscus and had surgery last week, coach Brian Kelly told reporters this week.

He has 39 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Quarterback Brandon Wimbush, who missed Notre Dame’s most recent game two weeks ago with a foot injury, has been cleared to play.

Quick hits

Offensive tackles Toa Lobendahn (pectoral injury) and Chuma Edoga (ankle sprain) both practiced on Thursday and Helton expects both to play against Notre Dame. … Running back Stephen Carr (foot injury) did not practice and will not make the trip to South Bend, Ind.

