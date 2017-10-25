Jack Jones can be dangerous as USC's new punt returner, but sometimes too much so

The Wednesday evening sky was turning the color of a nasty bruise, bluish yellow, when Jack Jones finally walked off USC’s practice field. The field lights clicked off.

Jones had run out the daylight with a team manager, catching punts from a machine, tossing them back and doing it again.

With USC’s special teams in need of a big-play threat, Jones took over punt return duties last week against Notre Dame and immediately showed that he can be dangerous. In USC’s first seven games, the incumbent starter, Ajene Harris, had a long return of 15 yards. Jones had three returns Saturday. One went for 16 yards. One went for 21. Another went for 25 until it was called back 15 yards for a penalty that didn’t affect the play.

Sometimes, however, the danger puts USC at risk. Jones muffed a punt inside USC’s 10-yard line, leading to a backbreaking Notre Dame touchdown. So on Wednesday, he put in extra time trying to ensure that he stings opponents more than he stings USC.

"The dropped ball was costly,” special teams coach John Baxter said. “But he gave us the explosiveness that we were looking for. So just looking for juice in that phase.”

The switch came after weeks of Harris’ conservatism. He rarely had a return. More often, he called a fair catch or didn’t even field the punt at all. Baxter and coach Clay Helton maintained that Harris was making the right decisions, but Baxter conceded Wednesday that the reason for the switch was, "I mean, we had 27 return yards in eight games.”

He added: “But we also didn't get many punts to return."

More generally, USC’s special teams have yet to generate the type of big plays that can swing games. Baxter said USC is looking for ways “to try to add horsepower to our motor every way possible."

USC believes that Jones, an explosive athlete, gives the Trojans a better shot at breaking off long gains.

“He gives us a great opportunity to maybe hit a home run shot,” Helton said.

Jones displayed more aggression on his punt selection against Notre Dame, fielding punts that Harris has passed on in the past.

“If I have the chance to return it,” Jones said, “I'm gonna give it a shot.”

Rector hurt

Christian Rector left practice accompanied by trainers because of what Helton said was a potentially serious hand injury.

"We'll see,” Helton said. “Any time you leave the field it's not good."

Rector has become a defensive standout after beginning the season on the bench. He assumed the starting “predator” linebacker role when Porter Gustin left USC’s third game of the season because of toe and biceps injuries. Rector leads the Pac-12 Conference in sacks.

Gustin remains sidelined, though he resumed running this week. If Rector can’t play Saturday, USC probably will shift Jordan Iosefa, a backup inside linebacker, to the predator position. Connor Murphy and Oluwole Betiku Jr. could also be utilized. Iosefa played parts of the Notre Dame game in place of Rector, who struggled to contain quarterback Brandon Wimbush in the running game.

Quick hits

Tight end Josh Falo wore a boot on his right foot and did not practice because of what Helton called a foot injury. … Helton hopes that receiver Stephen Mitchell Jr., who did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, will return Thursday. … Helton said the chances that running back Stephen Carr will play Saturday are "to be honest, not great." … Right tackle Chuma Edoga did not practice because of an illness. … Long snapper Damon Johnson returned from concussion protocol. ... USC announced that Saturday’s game against Arizona State will air not on AM 710 but on AM 870 and AM 830 because of a conflict with the the Lakers vs. Utah Jazz game.

