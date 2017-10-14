Lynn Swann thinks USC should be 7-0

USC athletic director Lynn Swann was less than thrilled about the first half of USC’s football season.

Swann said USC’s first six games left him “a little disappointed we’re not undefeated.”

Swann spoke Friday, a day before USC played Utah, during a ceremony when he was presented with a plaque by the Football Hall of Fame as part of their Hometown Hall of Famer program. USC, he noted, had its best game of the season in a blowout win over Stanford but slogged through several close victories and one loss on the road to Washington State.

Swann said that USC “played a couple games pretty close to the vest and got bit.”

Swann said he was pleased with how USC has navigated heavy numbers of injuries in its first six games. And, Swann said, his primary goal for the team was still alive: A Pac-12 Conference South title.

“Our goal is to always win the Pac-12 championship and if you have aspirations for a national championship or anything else you’ve got to first win the Pac-12,” Swann said. “That’s the only guaranteed path. You can’t expect that you’re going to have what we had last year where we didn’t play for the Pac-12 championship and yet we’ve got a chance to be in the Rose Bowl. That’s not gonna happen every year. It’s gonna get tougher and tougher.”

Imatorbhebhe returns briefly

Tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe entered the game at the end of USC’s second possession and quarterback Sam Darnold immediately threw in his direction.

It was an overthrow but a welcome sight for USC. Imatorbhebhe, USC’s most lethal receiving tight end, has not played since the first game of the season. He played only a few snaps before he left the game with a reaggravated hip flexor injury.

Coach Clay Helton had identified next week’s game against Notre Dame as the target for Imatorbhebhe’s return. But he showed in practice that he was healthy enough for limited play against Utah.

Saturday marked a new season high for receiving yards by USC’s tight ends. The previous high was 74 yards against Oregon State.

USC’s tight ends finished with 99 yards, 79 by Tyler Petite and 20 by Josh Falo.

Defense yields

USC’s offense is one of the worst in the country at protecting the football. But its defense is one of the best in the country at limiting the damage after a turnover.

Entering the game, USC’s defense had given up only a field goal after a USC giveaway this season.

The Trojans finally gave up a touchdown in the second quarter, when Utah turned a USC fumble into a seven-play, 54-yard scoring drive.

Smith intercepts

Entering Saturday’s game, linebacker Cameron Smith had three interceptions in his career. All came against Utah in a game two seasons ago.

He intercepted another Utah pass in the first quarter.

With Utah in easy field-goal range, Troy Williams fired a pass right at Smith. Smith smothered it to end the drive.

Scholarship?

Swann was noncommittal about a scholarship for USC’s starting kicker Chase McGrath.

“I think that’s a possibility,” Swann said.

McGrath, a walk-on freshman, won the job in training camp over Mike Brown, who has a scholarship and is out for the season because of a torn knee ligament.

USC has one scholarship remaining to give.

Quick hits

Running back Stephen Carr (foot injury) did not play for the second week in a row. … Right tackle Chuma Edoga (high ankle sprain) did not play. Clayton Johnston and Austin Jackson played in his absence.

