A day later, USC remains in shock after missing out on the NCAA tournament

Update: USC earned a No. 1 seeding in the 32-team NIT. The Trojans have won six of their last eight games. North Carolina Asheville, seeded fourth, won the regular-season Big South Conference title but was upset in a conference tournament semifinal. The Bulldogs have won 10 of their last 13 games and are led by Ahmad Thomas and MaCio Teague, who average 16.6 and 16.5 points a game, respectively.