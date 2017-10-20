How USC and Notre Dame match up in one of the Trojans' biggest games of the season

No. 11 USC (6-1, 4-1 in the Pac-12) vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (5-1)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Notre Dame Stadium. TV: NBC. Radio: 710

Marquee matchup

Running back Josh Adams vs. defensive tackle Brandon Pili: Adams ran for 180 yards in 17 carries against USC last season. “You just don't bring the guy down with an arm tackle,” USC coach Clay Helton said. “He just runs right through it. We saw it first-hand last year. He probably did the best job against us the entire year as far as running the football.” Adams ranks 10th nationally with 776 rushing yards. Pili, a freshman from Alaska, a “is a 340-pound dancing polar bear,” Helton has said. Pili has promise but was due to redshirt until injuries to Marlon Tuipulotu and Josh Fatu pressed him into the starting role against Notre Dame’s strong rushing attack.

Getting offensive

USC (477.0 ypg/34.4 ppg): Turnovers once again almost doomed USC against Utah. This time it wasn’t interceptions but three first-half fumbles by quarterback Sam Darnold. USC now has 16 turnovers this season. Only three teams in the nation have more. But USC dominated the second half last week. Darnold threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns and Ronald Jones II rushed for 111 yards.

Notre Dame (471.2 ypg/40.0 ppg): A season after a pass-heavy approach failed his offense, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly switched philosophies. Notre Dame now runs on 61% of plays. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush has as many rushing attempts (68, for 402 yards) as completions. He can still air it out to Equanimeous St. Brown, who has 15 catches for 211 yards. The left side of Notre Dame’s line, guard Quenton Nelson and tackle Mike McGlinchey, is as good as anyone’s.

Getting defensive

USC (385.4 ppg/23.7 ppg): Utah punished USC for 132 rushing yards in the first half. Outside linebacker Christian Rector blamed missed assignments and bad gap coverage. USC fixed its errors to allow just 37 more rushing yards in the second half.

Notre Dame (365.7 ypg/16.8 ppg): Notre Dame hasn’t allowed a score on an opening drive all season. The Fighting Irish’s strong front seven has been disruptive, starting with nose guard Jerry Tillery, who has three sacks. Tillery was reprimanded by Kelly after two incidents after the whistle against USC last season. Notre Dame's secondary has been middling. It ranks 77th nationally with 231.2 pass yards allowed. It also has been mostly untested this season.

Something special

Notre Dame kicker Justin Yoon has a career long of 52 yards. Tyler Newsome ranks 11th in punting average with 45.7 yards.

USC punt returner Ajene Harris has returned just six punts this season.

Of note

Both teams start a player named Cameron Smith — for Notre Dame he’s a receiver and for USC he’s a starting linebacker and captain. … Notre Dame has won its last four games by 20 points or more.

Local ties

Eleven Notre Dame players are from California, including St. Brown (Anaheim) and kick returner C.J. Sanders (Granada Hills).

CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. CAPTION Los Angeles Times writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers finally advancing to the 2017 World Series. Los Angeles Times writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers finally advancing to the 2017 World Series. CAPTION Yasiel Puig and Justin Turner talk about winning the 2017 NLCS and what the World Series holds for them. Yasiel Puig and Justin Turner talk about winning the 2017 NLCS and what the World Series holds for them. CAPTION Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' loss to the Cubs in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series and the hope Clayton Kershaw brings to the mound in Game 5. Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' loss to the Cubs in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series and the hope Clayton Kershaw brings to the mound in Game 5. CAPTION Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 5 of the NLCS and if Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw can end the series. Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 5 of the NLCS and if Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw can end the series.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand