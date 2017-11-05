Podcast | USC Overtime: What to make of the presumptive Pac-12 South champions?

USC has never won a Pac-12 title since the conference expanded. USC’s win over Arizona means it is on the doorstep of just its second Pac-12 title game appearance.
Is USC good enough to win it?
Zach Helfand and David Wharton take you inside the game and answer the big questions of the week:
- So is USC good, decent or what?
- How did USC squander a 22-point lead?
- Where did the 331-yard rushing performance come from?
- How does Sam Darnold always rescue USC in the fourth quarter?
- How good was Khalil Tate?
- Who might USC’s bowl matchup be?
Plus interviews with Clay Helton and Sam Darnold.
