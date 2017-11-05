Podcast | USC Overtime: What to make of the presumptive Pac-12 South champions?

USC has never won a Pac-12 title since the conference expanded. USC’s win over Arizona means it is on the doorstep of just its second Pac-12 title game appearance.

Is USC good enough to win it?

Zach Helfand and David Wharton take you inside the game and answer the big questions of the week:

So is USC good, decent or what?

How did USC squander a 22-point lead?

Where did the 331-yard rushing performance come from?

How does Sam Darnold always rescue USC in the fourth quarter?

How good was Khalil Tate?

Who might USC’s bowl matchup be?

Plus interviews with Clay Helton and Sam Darnold.

GET IT ON iTUNES »

