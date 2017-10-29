Podcast | USC Overtime: Was this the same team as the last few weeks?

USC just dominated an Arizona State team coming off wins against Washington and Utah? ...How?
Zach Helfand and special guest Shotgun Spratling take you inside the game and answers answer the big questions of the week:
- How did USC’s running game improve so vastly?
- How much are injuries to blame for USC’s inconsistent play, and how much is on coaching and execution?
- What happened on that Hail May?
- What was the Cookiegate incident in the press box at halftime?
Plus interviews with Sam Darnold and Chris Hawkins, and much more.
Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand