USC moved to 4-0 on Saturday with a road win over California, 30-20.

The Trojans have become an excellent fourth-quarter team, but is that something fans should be concerned about?

Zach Helfand and Bill Plaschke break it down in the latest postgame podcast.

GET IT ON TUNES »

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand