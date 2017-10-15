L.A. Now
Podcast | USC Overtime: How the Trojans saved their season against Utah

Zach Helfand
USC played maybe its best half of the season to erase a 14-point deficit against Utah and keep their Pac-12 and playoff hopes alive.

Zach Helfand takes you inside the game and answers this and other questions including:

  • Is Sam Darnold back to being Sam Darnold?
  • What were the four most important plays you may have forgotten?
  • What did a crazy week in Pac-12 football do to the conference’s playoff picture?
  • Should USC give the ball to Ronald Jones II more?

Plus interviews with Darnold, Ajene Harris and more.

