Podcast | USC Overtime: How the Trojans saved their season against Utah

USC played maybe its best half of the season to erase a 14-point deficit against Utah and keep their Pac-12 and playoff hopes alive.
Zach Helfand takes you inside the game and answers this and other questions including:
- Is Sam Darnold back to being Sam Darnold?
- What were the four most important plays you may have forgotten?
- What did a crazy week in Pac-12 football do to the conference’s playoff picture?
- Should USC give the ball to Ronald Jones II more?
Plus interviews with Darnold, Ajene Harris and more.
