Podcast | USC Overtime: USC's loss to Washington State lays bare plenty of problems

USC has reached a crucial point in its season following a 30-27 loss to Washington State on Friday evening.
Zach Helfand takes you inside the game and into the most important questions, including:
- What’s up with USC’s play calling?
- What’s the one big thing quarterback Sam Darnold was lacking Friday?
- Are USC’s receivers getting open?
- What’s going on on third downs?
- How can USC win out?
Plus interviews with offensive coordinator Tee Martin, safety Chris Hawkins and Darnold.
Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand