Podcast | USC Overtime: USC's loss to Washington State lays bare plenty of problems

Zach Helfand
Contact Reporter

USC has reached a crucial point in its season following a 30-27 loss to Washington State on Friday evening.

Zach Helfand takes you inside the game and into the most important questions, including:

  • What’s up with USC’s play calling?
  • What’s the one big thing quarterback Sam Darnold was lacking Friday?
  • Are USC’s receivers getting open?
  • What’s going on on third downs?
  • How can USC win out?

Plus interviews with offensive coordinator Tee Martin, safety Chris Hawkins and Darnold.

