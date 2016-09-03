For USC's Tee Martin, it didn’t play out as planned against Alabama

Tee Martin settled into a booth high above the field at AT&T Stadium before USC’s game against Alabama on Saturday,with a play sheet he said he didn’t need.

Martin was calling his first game as USC’s offensive coordinator. He said he’d memorized the play sheet long ago.

As an assistant coach working under play callers like Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian and Clay Helton, Martin said, he’d test himself by pretending to call the plays himself.

But, he said during the week, “there’s really no preparation for it.”

As Martin settles into his role, it may take weeks to gauge his imprint on USC’s offense. Saturday offered little clarity. No matter what he tried, Alabama had defenders there. USC gained just 11 first downs.

Helton, who continued to call plays upon being promoted to head coach at the end of last season, said Martin would offer suggestions but would not veto any calls.

Martin’s style, Helton said, is similar to his. He is aggressive, Helton said. He likes to run to set up explosive passing plays.

“Everybody’s got their little different quirks as a play caller,” which won’t become apparent until further into the season, Helton said. “And Tee, I hope ends up being 100 times better than me.”

‘Momma’ calls

Paul “Bear” Bryant, the former Crimson Tide player who became a legendary Alabama coach and, once compared Alabama to “Momma.”

“And when Momma calls, you just have to come runnin’,” Bryant said.

USC offensive line coach Neil Callaway tried to commit a form of matricide Saturday. Callaway played for Bryant from 1974 to 1977.

Helton sees similarities between the tough-love Bryant and his former player. USC’s linemen, Helton said, “always joked in spring that he was the devil. But at the end of it, they know that the guy loves ’em.”

Callaway, reticent when he’s not yelling during practice, hasn’t mentioned playing against his alma mater.

“Not one word,” Helton said. “Which is typical of him.”

Offensive line shaky

Before the season began, many pundits expected the strength of USC’s team to be the offensive line. Some projected it to be the best unit in the nation.

Against Alabama’s defense, though, it struggled, allowing three sacks and gaining just 64 rushing yards.

To the bank

Matt Boermeester hadn’t attempted a field goal in his career before Saturday. His first try wasn’t easy — a 47-yard attempt.

It was memorable, too. It bounced off the left post and the crossbar before tumbling over.

Another tackle out

Chuma Edoga, who was making his first start at left tackle because Chad Wheeler was hampered by a foot injury, left the game in the second quarter. He later limped up the tunnel.

Edoga reappeared on USC’s sideline but did not return. Helton said Edoga sustained a quadriceps contusion and was dehydrated.

