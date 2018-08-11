USC offense takes a run at the defense, and coach Clay Helton likes what he saw

The atmosphere got heated, and it wasn’t just the temperature rising into the 90s. Referees were brought to regulate the battle. On one play, tailback Markese Stepp bulldozed through safety Bubba Bolden, who went for a highlight hit and didn’t wrap up. On another, tailback Stephen Carr burst through the line for a 25-yard touchdown scamper. Feeling the emotion, Carr pointed at the defender on his way to the end zone and was flagged for taunting. At one point, tempers flared between wide receiver Trevon Sidney and safety C.J. Pollard as they got tangled up. Pollard tried to trip Sidney from behind as he walked away, and Sidney swung in retaliation and connected with Pollard’s helmet. They had to be separated.