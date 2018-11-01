USC linebacker Cameron Smith has been cautious with his injury and is now ready to return to the field

Helton said that graduate assistant Mike Goff, who played 12 years in the NFL as an offensive guard and was an All-Pro in 2005 with the Chargers, is working as the 10th assistant coach in the interim with the departure of offensive line coach Neil Callaway. Goff and running backs coach Tim Drevno are coaching the offensive line, Helton said. ... Helton said starting linebackers Jordan Iosefa (shoulder) and John Houston (ankle) are being limited this week but should play at Oregon State.