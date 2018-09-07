USC-Stanford: A look at how the teams match up

USC defensive front vs. Stanford offensive line. The Cardinal return all five starters on the offensive line from a group that nearly paved the way to a Heisman Trophy for speedy tailback Bryce Love. Meanwhile, USC’s defensive line spent the offseason trying to become bigger, deeper and more physical in the trenches. This is the backbone of Stanford’s identity under coach David Shaw, who would line up seven or eight linemen at one time if he could (he actually has been known to do that in short-yardage situations). The Trojans believe they have a legitimate two-deep inside with Jay Tufele, Brandon Pili, Marlon Tuipulotu and Malik Dorton, and their hope is that staying fresh by rotating players often will not be as much of an issue as in past seasons. Having a healthy Porter Gustin at outside linebacker should be a key here; in Clancy Pendergast’s 2-4-5 scheme a lot is asked in the run game of the two outside linebackers to be able to set the edge. To win this battle, USC will need more from Christian Rector, who was too quiet against Nevada Las Vegas.