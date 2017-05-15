USC paid Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian a combined $5.8 million in 2015 season. Total games? Five

USC’s second-highest paid coach for the 2015 football season hadn’t coached the team in more than a year. Its highest-paid coach didn’t make it past October.

In the 2015-16 fiscal year, Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian were again among USC’s best-compensated employees, according to the school’s federal tax return, which was released Monday.

USC paid Kiffin about $2.5 million in salary and other benefits, effectively subsidizing Kiffin’s job as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Sarkisian, who was fired in Oct. 2015 after alcohol-related incidents was paid $3.3 million, a figure that appears to be pro-rated.

Former athletic director Pat Haden was paid about $2.8 million in his last year before stepping down. Haden’s $1-million bonus that fiscal year was second only to university president C.L. Max Nikias’ bonus of $1.5 million. Nikias’ approximately $3.8 million in total compensation was the highest in the university.

The tax filing was provided in response to a request from The Times and covers July 1, 2015 through June 30, 2016. Because USC is a private school, it is not obligated to release salary figures for all of its employees, but it must disclose the highest-paid individuals as part of its annual non-profit tax filings.

Current football coach Clay Helton was named the full-time coach in November of 2015, signing a five-year contract, but he was not listed in the filing. Basketball coach Andy Enfield, who made $1.9 million in the previous fiscal year, also wasn’t listed. A school spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

USC has paid Kiffin since Haden fired him in 2013. The previous fiscal year, he was paid $2.7 million.

Compensation for all three athletic department figures declined slightly. Haden was paid about $100,000 less, and Sarkisian was paid about $400,000 less.

The decline in Sarkisian’s pay likely reflects his ouster. He has sued the university for the remainder of the money in his contract in addition to unspecified damages. The suit will go to binding arbitration in July.

Haden has remained with USC to finish its fundraising efforts for the renovation of the Coliseum. Officials said the school has raised $225 million in cash and pledges of the $270 million needed.

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand