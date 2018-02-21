Up next for USC: Wednesday at Colorado

Update: The Trojans (19-9, 10-5 Pac-12 Conference) begin their final trip of the regular season tied with UCLA for second place in the conference. USC beat the Buffaloes 70-58 on Jan. 10 at Galen Center, with Jordan McLaughlin scoring 20 points. Colorado (15-12, 7-8) had a rough time last weekend, losing 73-69 at last-place Washington State and 82-59 at Washington. Freshman McKinley Wright (14.4 points per game) is the leading scorer for the Buffaloes, who are 11-2 at home.