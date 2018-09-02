JT Daniels shows poise and delivers USC's season-opening win over UNLV

USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin sent in the play, and Daniels did what he has been taught, what he loves. He processed it, poring over the details in his head. He needed just eight yards to keep the drive moving, and the play was designed to that end. It did include a deep seam route to Trevon Sidney in the slot, too, but Daniels would go there only if the safety lined up close enough. Daniels liked what he saw and tossed a precision pass over the top that Sidney reeled in for a 41-yard gain.