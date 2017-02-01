Boatwright's return leads USC past Washington, 82-74

Bennie Boatwright scored 23 points in his first game in more than two months, De'Anthony Melton added 16 points and Southern California rallied in the second half for an 82-74 win over Washington on Wednesday night.

Playing for the first time since suffering a knee injury on Nov. 30, Boatwright came off the bench to spark USC's rally from a 10-point halftime deficit. Boatwright made 7 of 10 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also had four assists and played just 21 minutes.

Melton added seven rebounds, six assists, and six steals, and the Trojans (19-4, 6-4 Pac-12) shot 68 percent in the second half, winning their third straight and avoiding a lull after last week's win over rival UCLA.

Markelle Fultz led Washington (9-13, 2-8) with 20 points, but the Huskies lost their fourth straight.

For the second straight game, Washington was unable to hold on to a halftime lead. This one was their own fault as Washington committed nine turnovers and shot 39 percent in the second half, and had a scoreless streak of more than four minutes where USC went on a 13-0 run to take control.

USC pulled within 66-65 on Boatwright's rebound basket with 5:12 remaining and took the lead on the next possession. Fultz missed a 3 and Boatwright beat the Huskies down the court for a layup while being fouled. The 3-point play gave USC a 68-66 lead, its first since 27-25 late in the first half. Melton added a jumper on USC's next possession and the lead was 70-66 with 3:59 left. Out of a timeout, Washington committed its eighth turnover of the half and Jordan McLaughlin's fast-break layup capped the 13-0 spurt.

Washington got within 72-71 on Matisse Thybulle's 3-pointer with 1:47 left but Chimezie Metu scored inside and Thybulle rimmed out a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left that could have pulled Washington even.

Metu finished with 15 points and McLaughlin added 13 for the Trojans.

Noah Dickerson had 17 points and nine rebounds and David Crisp added 16 points for the Huskies.

USC next

Saturday at Washington State, 5 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, Wash., Pac-12 Networks — USC swept the season series against Washington State last season.

— Zach Helfand

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Caption The Rams introduce Sean McVay as their new coach The Rams introduced Sean McVay as their new coach. Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry react to his first news conference. The Rams introduced Sean McVay as their new coach. Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry react to his first news conference.

sports@latimes.com