USC rallies from first-half deficit to hold off Washington in Pac-12 tournament opener

Mouths agape on the bench, USC looked for answers from above during the first half of its crucial Pac-12 Conference tournament opener against Washington.

After a timeout, shell-shocked by three consecutive Washington three-pointers, several USC players, chests heaving, gazed at the videoboard above the court. It did not show a friendly message: A double-digit deficit, a clocking ticking down to halftime and a reckoning with a possible early end to the season.

It made sense that in this, likely USC’s final test before an NCAA tournament bid, it would face a big deficit. USC had already come back from 10 points down 10 times this season.

Its 11th may have sent USC back to the big tournament when the Trojans stormed back again for a 78-73 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday evening.

While USC won, it did not resolve its late game issues. Up seven points with 45 seconds left, USC avoided disaster on a missed three-pointer that would’ve tied the game.

The Trojans (24-8, 10-8 in the Pac-12 Conference) will advance to the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament, where it will play UCLA here for the third season in a row.

Noah Dickerson scored a dozen points in the first half to stake Washington (9-22, 2-16) to a small lead before Matisse Thybulle’s three-pointers on three straight possessions ballooned the difference to 10 points.

After the timeout, the Trojans responded with seven eight unanswered points over a three-minute span to move within striking distance, 39-37, by halftime.

The game swung on USC’s defense. In the second half the Trojans swarmed Washington for 10 turnovers and turned them into easy baskets. Five minutes in, Jordan McLaughlin grabbed a loose ball, took one dribble and, without putting a second hand on the ball, whipped a pass the length of the floor to a companion. De’Anthony Melton for a dunk.

Five minutes later, Bennie Boatwright drew a foul, Washington’s Carlos Johnson was whistled for a technical and Chimezie Metu made a turnaround jumper to finish a six-point possession after Boatwright made all four foul shots. It was enough to overcome the sloppy close out.

Metu finished with 24 points. Boatwright scored 13.

