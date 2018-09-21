The pressure's on the offensive line in more ways than one as USC prepares for Washington State

Offensively, it was hard to see common themes from game to game — other than inconsistency all around. In the first two games, as USC broke in freshman quarterback JT Daniels, the Trojans were able to mount a pretty effective rushing attack but had gaps in pass protection that cost them at Stanford with four sacks. Texas presented an opposite scenario in which the USC offensive line was so befuddled with the Longhorns’ movement patterns up front that it failed to execute the basics of the Trojans’ run game.