Architect William Pereira's 1957 Firestone House in Palm Springs has been newly restored

The massive ten-foot-high steel-framed sliding doors had become inoperable over the years due to their immense weight, and extensive repairs were made to restore their ability to slide effortlessly; the glass throughout the property had to be replaced to conform to today's codes. Everywhere in this house Pereira's detailing is immaculate and subtle. To ensure the seamless meeting of the glass wall planes flush with the ceiling, recessed motorized window blinds were installed. The dining room is fully glazed on two sides, and when the glass slides away into pockets, the interior space becomes one with the open terrace. Pereira also glazed the outer corners in most of the rooms to visually open them to the outdoors.