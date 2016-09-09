A look at Jason Wu's spring/summer '17 collection including a favorite look

CALIFORNIA LIFE & STYLE
New York Fashion Week has begun, and it’s already pretty clear that this is going to be a much different creature than seasons past – starting with what season, exactly, the models are wearing. Traditionally these shows have been a showcase for spring/summer collections. But this year several designers and brands, including Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Opening Ceremony, are mixing it up. You'll be seeing clothes and accessories available in retail stores for fall/winter '16.

Sept. 9, 2016
Adam Tschorn

It's Friday, and the fashion has continued to make its way along runways at New York Fashion Week.

Here's a closer look at the runway finale from designer Jason Wu's fresh and floral-inspired collection at New York Fashion Week today.

And below, take a look at the back of this dress from the designer's spring/summer '17 collection.

