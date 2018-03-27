Cannabis company sells California town it envisioned as a marijuana resort, but pipe dream isn't dead

Could plans to turn an old California ghost town into a marijuana mecca be going up in smoke?
Cannabis technology company American Green Inc., which bought Nipton for $5 million last year, has sold it to another company in a deal worth $7.7 million, acknowledging that it struggled to raise the money needed to remake the old desert mining town on the Nevada border about 60 miles south of Las Vegas into a pot paradise.
“Buying and building towns is very cash intensive. Up until now, the cost of attracting capital has been very expensive for our company,” Phoenix-based American Green said in a statement this month.