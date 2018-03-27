Costa Mesa Planning Commission approves medical marijuana business permits, denies request for sober-living home

Following a month-long delay, the latest medical marijuana business proposed for Costa Mesa cleared a major hurdle Monday when the Planning Commission awarded two necessary permits.
The commission voted unanimously to grant conditional use permits for Se7enLeaf LLC to operate manufacturing and distribution facilities in two units, M101 and L3, totaling almost 6,700 square feet at 3505 Cadillac Ave.
Se7enLeaf is the seventh business to win commission approval under Measure X — a voter-approved initiative allowing firms that research, test, process and manufacture some medical marijuana products to open in a specified area north of South Coast Drive and west of Harbor Boulevard.