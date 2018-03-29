The U.S. Senate's top leader wants to bring hemp production back into the mainstream by removing it from the list of controlled substances.
Senate Majority Leader
The Republican made the announcement in his home state of Kentucky, which has been at the forefront of hemp's comeback.
Four state treasurers including California’s John Chiang requested Thursday that U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions meet with them to find a way to allow banks to handle money from the marijuana industry in states that have authorized cannabis sales.
“This is not just a blue state phenomenon but includes purple and red states in every corner of our country,” they wrote in a letter to Sessions. “A majority of Americans now live in states where they have decided to legalize cannabis.”
You can hardly hurl a vape pen these days without hitting a marijuana-focused magazine, but what about one that’s created by and for 25- to 40-year-old female cannabis enthusiasts — and has the look and feel of a high-end shelter magazine?
Following a month-long delay, the latest medical marijuana business proposed for Costa Mesa cleared a major hurdle Monday when the Planning Commission awarded two necessary permits.
The commission voted unanimously to grant conditional use permits for Se7enLeaf LLC to operate manufacturing and distribution facilities in two units, M101 and L3, totaling almost 6,700 square feet at 3505 Cadillac Ave.
Could plans to turn an old California ghost town into a marijuana mecca be going up in smoke?
Plans for two proposed medical marijuana businesses and a permit request for a local sober-living home are among the items Costa Mesa planning commissioners will review during their meeting Monday.
Up first are proposals from Se7enLeaf LLC to open two medical marijuana manufacturing and distribution facilities — one a 2,299-square-foot operation in Unit M101 at 3505 Cadillac Ave. and the other a 4,360-square-foot space in Unit L3 at the same property.
Costa Mesa City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night, with little discussion, to advance a code amendment that would allow development, manufacturing, research and testing of recreational marijuana products in the same area of the city where medical marijuana businesses are already permitted.
An Irvine-based website known as the Craigslist of pot for linking consumers with marijuana providers is pushing back against allegations that it is violating state law, arguing that it’s a technology company and not a marijuana business.
The man San Diego Police Officer John Perdue pulled over in the Hillcrest neighborhood late last year did not hesitate to admit the smell wafting from his car was marijuana.
One evening late last year I was on my computer at home when I heard a woman yelling. Well, not just yelling. More like screaming bloody murder.