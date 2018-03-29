U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions was asked Thursday by state treasurers to meet on federal marijuana policies. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

Four state treasurers including California’s John Chiang requested Thursday that U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions meet with them to find a way to allow banks to handle money from the marijuana industry in states that have authorized cannabis sales.

“This is not just a blue state phenomenon but includes purple and red states in every corner of our country,” they wrote in a letter to Sessions. “A majority of Americans now live in states where they have decided to legalize cannabis.”